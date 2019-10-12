CeeDee Lamb’s 51-yard touchdown on flea flicker gives Oklahoma a 17-10 lead over Texas
Video Details
CeeDee Lamb goes 51-yards giving Oklahoma a 17-10 lead over Texas. The Sooners WR put his open-field skills on full display in front of a packed Cotton Bowl.
