Mike Pereira on Wisconsin targeting penalty: ‘This is a play the NCAA wants completely out of the game’
Video Details
The Wisconsin Badgers were called for two targeting penalties in the third quarter of their blowout against Michigan. After the second, Mike Pereira weighed in, saying that play is exactly the type of occurrence the NCAA is trying to get out of the game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618