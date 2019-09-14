Is Jalen Hurts on his way to earning Oklahoma’s 3rd straight Heisman?
Video Details
Is Jalen Hurts on his way to earning Oklahoma's 3rd straight Heisman? Brady Quinn and Matt Leinart discuss that and more in Quarterback and Forth.
