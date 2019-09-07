Watch Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor score 4 TDs as the Badgers roll Central Michigan 61-0
Call it light work for a Heisman hopeful. Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor scored 3 TDs in 18 minutes and 4 total as the Badgers blanked Central Michigan 61-0 in Week 2 of the 2019 college football season.
