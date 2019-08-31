Urban Meyer explains the run-pass option in incredible detail | BIG NOON KICKOFF
Video Details
You might think you know all about the run-pass option and the spread offense in college football, but chances are you're not quite as familiar with the concepts as former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer. He breaks down everything you need to know about the RPO ahead of Week 1 of the 2019 CFB season on BIG NOON KICKOFF.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618