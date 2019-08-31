Urban Meyer explains the run-pass option in incredible detail | BIG NOON KICKOFF

Video Details

You might think you know all about the run-pass option and the spread offense in college football, but chances are you're not quite as familiar with the concepts as former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer. He breaks down everything you need to know about the RPO ahead of Week 1 of the 2019 CFB season on BIG NOON KICKOFF.

More Videos »