Tylan Wallace speeds for pay dirt on dazzling 36-yard touchdown catch
Video Details
Oklahoma State WR Tylan Wallace caught a screen pass and dodged traffic for a 36-yard touchdown, which gave the Cowboys a 24-10 first-half lead over Oregon State.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618