Hawaii hangs on 45-38 over Arizona in last-second thriller | College Football Highlights
Hawaii and Arizona combined for 83 points on college football's opening weekend and the Rainbow Warriors held on as Wildcat QB Khalil Tate was taken down at the one-yard line as time expired.
