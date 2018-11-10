Watch this Ohio State punt fly into the Michigan State stands (for a total of 4 yards)
Video Details
At least it didn't go backward, right? As the No. 10 Buckeyes and No. 18 Spartans fought to a scoreless draw early in their matchup, the Ohio State punter put one off the side of his foot right into the Spartan faithful. Oops!
