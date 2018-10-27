ASU’s N’Keal Harry makes one of the best catches EVER — on his back, full extension, and one-handed
WHAT. A. CATCH. ASU's N'Keal Harry made the catch of the year -- and one of the best snags we've ever seen -- as the Sun Devils beat the USC Trojans 38-35. Eat your heart out, DeAndre Hopkins!
