Michigan scores its first passing TD vs. Michigan State since 2011
Video Details
It's been a while... since the Wolverines found the end zone through the air against the Spartans, anyway. After a 75-minute weather delay in East Lansing, Michigan got on the board first to take a 7-0 lead.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices