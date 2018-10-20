Put me in, coach! This Rutgers fan rocking a helmet in the stands is fully committed to his squad
Video Details
Keep your head on a swivel. Always be prepared. And dress like a champion.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices