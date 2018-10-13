Saquon Barkley congratulates Trace McSorley on becoming Penn State’s all-time leading passer
In his first trip back to Penn State since joining the New York Giants, Barkley gave a shoutout to Matt Millen, as well -- while rocking McSorley's jersey, of course.
