Kyler Murray ROASTS the Texas defense on an unbelievable TD run … but the Longhorns hold on for a 48-45 win
The Sooners weren't done yet in the fourth quarter, as Murray's scramble for a score pulled Oklahoma within one possession vs. Texas.
