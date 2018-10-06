Watch Oklahoma’s brilliant opening TD vs. Texas in the Red River Showdown
Video Details
There's nothing like Kyler Murray with options and space. The Sooners struck first against the Longhorns in the Red River Showdown on FOX.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices