Gus Johnson’s Call of the Game: ‘Ice water in his veins’ | No. 18 Wisconsin beats Iowa 28-17
Video Details
Gus Johnson's Call of the Game: "Ice water in his veins"
ANNOUNCER 1: Hornibrook, looking, delivers! Touchdown Badgers! AJ Taylor! Alex Hornibrook, ice water in his veins.
ANNOUNCER 2: What a throw! What a throw from Hornibrook. Maybe his best of the night.
