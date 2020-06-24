Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw opens up about cultural change on Title IX Anniversary
Video Details
32-year head coach of Notre Dame women’s basketball team and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member, Muffet McGraw, opens up on the anniversary of Title IX: the multitude of challenges women have had to overcome in sports and life, what it was like growing up as a female athlete in the 70’s, what changes she has seen since Title IX was put into effect, the difference between men and women in the work force, when she found her voice of empowerment and MORE!
