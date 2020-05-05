Patrick Ewing shares his side of those Dream Team practices and more with Andy Katz
Video Details
Georgetown head coach, Patrick Ewing, sits down with Andy Katz to share his perspective on the Dream Team, his competitiveness and reflects on the adversity Georgetown basketball faced this season.
