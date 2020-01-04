Seton Hall pushes around Georgetown for 78-62 win
Myles Powll poured in 12 of his 15 points in the 2nd half, and Quincy McKnight posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists in the win. Seton Hall improves to 2-0 in Big East play.
