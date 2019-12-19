No.2 Gonzaga out shoots North Carolina to win 94-81
Video Details
No.2 Gonzaga Bulldogs dominate the North Carolina Tar Heels wire-to-wire to win 94-81.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879