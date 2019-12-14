Patrick Ewing on four Georgetown transfer players: ‘It’s been a tough week’
FOX Sports' Andy Katz spoke with Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing ahead of his team's game vs. Syracuse about his four players who are transferring and how that's affected his team this season.
