Butler’s game winning shot blocked in the final seconds, loses first game of the season, 53-52
Video Details
- Baylor Bears
- Baylor Bears
- Big 12
- Big 12
- Big East
- Butler Bulldogs
- Butler Bulldogs
- CBK
- Kamar Baldwin
- Mark Vital
-
Kamar Baldwin's game winning shot was blocked by Baylor's Mark Vital in the closing seconds, sealing the win for the Bears. Butler takes its first loss of the season as Baylor improves to 8-1.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879