Steve Lavin ranks his top 5 basketball cathedrals
Video Details
College basketball is best played in smaller, packed arenas according to Steve Lavin. The former coach and current FOX Sports analyst ranked his top arenas that fit that description as a "cathedral".
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879