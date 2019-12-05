Steve Lavin: ‘DePaul’s gonna be in the NCAA tournament…it’s just a matter of what seed’
FOX Sports college basketball analyst Steve Lavin said he's seen enough from 9-0 DePaul to call them an NCAA tournament team. Now, he said, it's up to the Blue Demons to determine how high their seeding will be.
