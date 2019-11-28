Michigan upsets No. 6 North Carolina in Juwan Howard’s rematch of the ’93 championship, 73-64
The Wolverines take out the 6th ranked Tar Heels after a 19-0 run in the second half, handing North Carolina their first lost of the season and remaining unbeaten themselves. Michigan was led by forward Eli Brooks, who matched his career high with 24 points.
