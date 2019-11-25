Florida wins Charleston Classic as No. 18 Xavier’s comeback falls just short
Xavier trailed Florida by as many as 17 points in the second half, but cut the lead all the way to three before falling just short 70-65. The Gators take home the hardware as winners of the Charleston Classic tournament.
