Creighton cruises past Cal Poly 86-70 behind double figures from every starter
Behind 9 of 22 shooting from behind the arc, the Creighton Blue Jays topped Cal Poly 86-70 to improve to 3-1. Each member of the starting five registered double digits in the scoring column.
