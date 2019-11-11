Cassius Winston records 13th career double-double one night after brother’s death
Michigan State star point guard Cassius Winston scored 17 and had 11 assists for the Spartans on an emotional night less than 24 hours after learning of the tragic death of his 19-year-old brother, Zachary, who was struck by a train on Saturday.
