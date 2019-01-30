Bruno Fernando helps No. 21 Maryland snap 2-game skid with impressive double double
Video Details
- Abilene Christian Wildcats
- Abilene Christian Wildcats
- America East
- Arizona Wildcats
- Arizona Wildcats
- Atlantic 10
- Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
- Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
- Big 12
- Big 12
- Big East
- Big Sky
- Big Sky
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- Bruno Fernando
- CBK
- Davidson Wildcats
- Davidson Wildcats
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Maryland Terrapins
- Maryland Terrapins
- MEAC
- MEAC
- New Hampshire Wildcats
- New Hampshire Wildcats
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Pac-12
- Pac-12
- SEC
- SEC
- Southland
- Southland
- Villanova Wildcats
- Villanova Wildcats
- Weber State Wildcats
- Weber State Wildcats
-
Bruno Fernando helps No. 21 Maryland snap 2-game skid with impressive double double. The Terps defeated the Wildcats 70-52.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618