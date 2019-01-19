Collin Gillespie knocks down 6 threes in No. 22 Villanova’s win over Xavier
Video Details
Collin Gillespie was on fire from beyond the arc against Xavier, knocking down 6 threes and ringing up 18 points.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618