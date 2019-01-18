Is Cassius Winston the next great Michigan State point guard? Tom Izzo thinks so
Video Details
Cassius Winston was once just a quiet kid from Detroit with dreams of basketball greatness but Tom Izzo thinks Winston is well on his way to being the best point guard for the Spartans since Magic Johnson.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618