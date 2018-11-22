UMass cruises past Southern Illinois 84-62 in Las Vegas Holiday Invitational
Video Details
- CBK
- Massachusetts Minutemen
- Massachusetts Minutemen
- Missouri Valley
- Missouri Valley
- Southern Illinois Salukis
- Southern Illinois Salukis
-
Minutemen hit 15 three pointers in 84-62 rout of SIU in the opening round of the Las Vegas Holiday Invitational.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618