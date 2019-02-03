SIU-Edwardsville holds off EKU 88-82 in double OT

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Tyresse Williford tossed in 27 points, Brandon Jackson scored 25 and Christian Ellis made his only basket count as SIU-Edwardsville outlasted Eastern Kentucky 88-82 in double overtime on Saturday night.

Nick Mayo hit two free throws to pull Eastern Kentucky within 82-80 with 3:08 remaining in the final period. But on the ensuing possession Mayo fouled out. Williford hit 1 of 2 foul shots and the Cougars (8-14, 4-6 Ohio Valley Conference) had a three-point lead. Jomaru Brown followed with a layup to get the Colonels (10-13, 3-7) within a point, but Ellis, after missing his first six shots, scored in the paint for a two-possession lead with 32 seconds left. David McFarland added two free throws with 17 seconds remaining and SIUE prevailed.

McFarland finished with 17 points, while Anselm Uzuegbunem grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds.

McFarland’s 3-pointer with eight seconds left in regulation sent the game to overtime tied at 69. Tre King missed a dunk for EKU and McFarland grabbed the rebound, was fouled and sank two free throws with 30 seconds left to send game to a second OT tied at 78.

Mayo, who came in averaging 23 points per game, scored 24 after halftime and finished with 33 for the Colonels.