Pepperdine gives Abilene Christian 1st loss, 77-62

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Kessler Edwards had 19 points and Colbey Ross added 15 with nine rebounds and eight assists as Pepperdine led throughout to roll over Abilene Christian 77-62 on Saturday to knock the Wildcats from the undefeated ranks.

Pepperdine (5-2), which has won four of its last five, had doubled Abilene Christian’s score, 26-13, midway through the first half. The Wildcats fought back to trail 42-31 at the half. Abilene Christian started the second half on a 10-2 run to close to 44-41. Pepperdine’s Victor Ohia Obioha slammed home a dunk for a 50-42 lead six minutes into the half and the Waves rode to a 60-49 lead midway in the second half.

Abilene Christian (7-1) stayed close but could never get the margin into the single digits.

Edwards drilled 5 of 8 from long range. Jade Smith and Eric Cooper Jr. added 13 points apiece and Ohia Obioha chipped in 11 points.

Pepperdine made 25 of 30 free-throw attempts while ACU was just 8 of 13.

Jaren Lewis had 15 points and Jaylen Franklin 12 for the Wildcats.