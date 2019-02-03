Murray State rallies late to hold off Tennessee Tech 67-63

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shaq Buchanan dunked off a pass from Ja Morant with 1:31 left to put Murray State ahead to stay, and the Racers rallied late to hold off Tennessee Tech 67-63 Saturday night.

With the win, Murray State (17-4, 8-2 Ohio Valley Conference) avoided back-to-back losses for the first time this season. The Racers now have won four straight over Tennessee Tech in a series they’ve dominated now 133-50.

Tennessee Tech (7-16, 3-7) led 60-55 with 3:14 left on a free throw by Micaiah Henry. Tevin Brown hit a 3 to start a 12-3 run for the Racers to finish the game that included six points from Morant. He finished with 28 points, five assists and nine turnovers. Buchanan finished with 12 points.

Jr. Clay led the Golden Eagles with 22 points, Malik Martin added 14 and Hunter Vick 13.

Tennessee Tech led 31-30 at halftime and finished outrebounding the Racers 39-34.