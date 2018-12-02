Louisiana-Lafayette beats Southern 88-78

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Malik Marquetti scored 20 points and grabbed four rebounds and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Southern 88-78 on Saturday night.

Marquetti was 10 of 12 from the free throw line for the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-3). JaKeenan Gant added 19 points, eight rebounds and 10 blocked shots, Marcus Stroman had 14 points with seven rebounds and eight assists and Jerekius Davis had 11 points and six rebounds.

Louisiana jumped to a 13-4 lead early in the first half and led all the way to a 40-29 advantage at the break.

The Ragin’ Cajuns led by double figures through most of the second half but Southern got as close as 77-72 with just under five minutes to go before a Stroman 3-point play and two dunks by Davis helped stretch it to 86-76 with :25 left.

Richard Lee scored 18 points to lead the Jaguars (1-7).