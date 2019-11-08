Long Beach St. plays host to San Diego

San Diego (0-1) vs. Long Beach State (0-1)

The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Long Beach State look to bounce back from losses.

A YEAR AGO: San Diego earned a 4-point win over Long Beach State when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego went 10-5 against non-conference schools last season. In those 15 games, the Toreros gave up only 70 points per game while scoring 75.3 per matchup. Long Beach State went 4-10 in non-conference play, averaging 70.9 points and allowing 79.5 per game in the process.