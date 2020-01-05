Hardnett leads Kansas City past Utah Valley 68-63

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jahshire Hardnett came off the bench to tally 17 points to lead Kansas City to a 68-63 win over Utah Valley on Saturday night.

Jordan Giles had 16 points for Kansas City (9-7, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Javan White added 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Rob Whitfield had 10 points for the hosts.

Brandon Averette had 16 points for the Wolverines (7-10, 1-1). TJ Washington added 13 points. Isaiah White had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Kansas City matches up against Texas Rio Grande Valley on the road on Thursday. Utah Valley plays Seattle on the road next Saturday.