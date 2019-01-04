Givens, Taylor lead Austin Peay past Eastern Kentucky 93-75

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jarrett Givens connected on 7 of 8 shots from 3-point range and scored 25 points and Terry Taylor added 24 on 11-of-17 shooting to propel Austin Peay to a 93-75 victory over Eastern Kentucky in an Ohio Valley Conference opener on Thursday night.

Givens had 20 points by halftime, sinking all six of his 3-point tries, to guide the Governors (9-5) to a 56-35 lead at intermission. Austin Peay shot 67 percent from the floor in the first half (24 of 36), including 8 of 12 from distance. The Governors forced 23 turnovers, including 17 in the first half, and that led to a 32-17 advantage in points off turnovers. Dayton Gumm pitched in with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting and four assists.

Freshman Jomaru Brown topped the Colonels (7-7) with a career-best 26 points. He knocked down 11 of 15 shots but was responsible for eight turnovers. Nick Mayo added 15 points and nine rebounds, while Dujuanta Weaver scored 15 with four assists.