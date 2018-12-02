Conner Toolson leads Utah Valley in 98-75 rout of Denver

OREM, Utah (AP) — Conner Toolson scored a season-high 26 points and Utah Valley led from the opening minute in a 98-75 win over Denver on Saturday night.

Toolson was 5 of 10 from 3-point range and the Wolverines (6-3) made 13 of 29 3-point attempts while hitting 31 of 58 overall from the field.

Utah Valley opened the game with a 14-5 lead, had a 17-3 run in the middle of the first half and led 53-37 at the break. Joe Rosga’s 3-pointer pulled the Pioneers (2-6) to 63-47 and then the Wolverines went on a 15-0 run and led by at least 23 the rest of the way.

TJ Washington had 17 points for Utah Valley. Jake Toolson added 15 points, Benjamin Nakwaasah scored 14, and Baylee Steele chipped in with 10 points and eight boards.

Ronnie Harrell Jr. scored 20, Ade Murkey added 17 points and David Nzekwesi 10 for Denver.