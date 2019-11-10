Bouyea, Minlend carry San Francisco over Princeton 82-72

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea had 19 points as San Francisco topped Princeton 82-72 on Saturday night.

Charles Minlend added 16 points, Jordan Ratinho and Jimbo Lull had 15 points apiece for the Dons (2-0). Lull led the team with 11 rebounds.

Jaelin Llewellyn scored a career-high 24 points for the Tigers (0-2). Richmond Aririguzoh added 14 points and six boards. Drew Friberg had nine rebounds.

Article continues below ...

Friberg, whose 19 points per game heading into the matchup led the Tigers, was held to only 5 points (1 of 10).

San Francisco matches up against Yale at home on Monday. Princeton takes on Lafayette at home on Wednesday.