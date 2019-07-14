Gerald Washington knocks out Robert Helenius in 8th round of heavyweight bout | PBC on FOX | Highlights
Video Details
Gerald Washington battled back to knock out the "Nordic Nightmare" Robert Helenius in the eighth round of the duo's heavyweight fight in Minneapolis.
