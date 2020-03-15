Jason Belmonte shares special moment with family after winning record 13th PBA major

Video Details

With his family in Las Vegas, in from all the way in Australia, cheering him on, PBA legend Jason Belmonte won his record 13th PBA major at the Storm World Series of Bowling XI finals, topping Anthony Simonsen. His family was able to get down to him more quickly than usual since no fans were allowed at the event amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

