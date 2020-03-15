Jason Belmonte shares special moment with family after winning record 13th PBA major
Video Details
With his family in Las Vegas, in from all the way in Australia, cheering him on, PBA legend Jason Belmonte won his record 13th PBA major at the Storm World Series of Bowling XI finals, topping Anthony Simonsen. His family was able to get down to him more quickly than usual since no fans were allowed at the event amidst the coronavirus outbreak.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.