Patriots clarify White House turnout photos for President Obama vs. President Trump

The New England Patriots issued a clarification after a photo comparison of team photos with President Obama and President Trump highlighted the amount of no-show players for the White House visit.

The New York Times' sports account tweeted a photo from the Patriots' 2015 visit with President Obama and it showed dozens more people than Wednesday's photo with President Trump.

A Patriots spokesman said that the 2015 photo included Patriots staff members, such as trainers and other personnel. On Wednesday, those members of the staff were seated.

Patriots' turnout for President Obama in 2015 vs. Patriots' turnout for President Trump today: https://t.co/OxMEOqZonI pic.twitter.com/pLmJWhOw1j — NYT Sports (@NYTSports) April 19, 2017





These photos lack context. Facts: In 2015, over 40 football staff were on the stairs. In 2017, they were seated on the South Lawn. https://t.co/iIYtV0hR6Y — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2017





Comparable photos: The last time the #Patriots won two Super Bowls in three years, 36 players visited the White House. Today, we had 34. pic.twitter.com/Aslvf1RaXU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2017

President Trump tweeted about the Patriots' visit on Wednesday night.

A great honor to host the @SuperBowl Champion New England @Patriots at the White House today. Congratulations! https://t.co/OX5CPeZ5BZ pic.twitter.com/wXLsO4AZMr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2017

About two dozen players skipped the White House visit. Quarterback Tom Brady missed the visit due to “personal family matters.” Some of the other players cited reasons pertaining to President Trump and his administration for skipping the visit.

This article originally appeared on