Patriots clarify White House turnout photos for President Obama vs. President Trump

The New England Patriots issued a clarification after a photo comparison of team photos with President Obama and President Trump highlighted the amount of no-show players for the White House visit.

The New York Times' sports account tweeted a photo from the Patriots' 2015 visit with President Obama and it showed dozens more people than Wednesday's photo with President Trump.

A Patriots spokesman said that the 2015 photo included Patriots staff members, such as trainers and other personnel. On Wednesday, those members of the staff were seated.



President Trump tweeted about the Patriots' visit on Wednesday night.

About two dozen players skipped the White House visit. Quarterback Tom Brady missed the visit due to “personal family matters.” Some of the other players cited reasons pertaining to President Trump and his administration for skipping the visit. 

