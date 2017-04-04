Why Skip Bayless was ‘horrified’ by Rob Gronkowski’s WrestleMania appearance

New England Patriots superstar Rob Gronkowski - who missed the Patriots last eight games and had to watch the Super Bowl from the sideline - made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 33 Sunday and was involved in a match.

Gronkowski, who was at ringside to support his friend Mojo Rawley, was confronted by WWE star Jinder Mahal and responded by making his way into the ring and dropping Mahal with a shoulder barge.

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless reacted to Gronk's WrestleMania moment on Undisputed, and agreed that it was a dangerous stunt for an injury-prone star.