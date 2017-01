The Chargers made their relocation to Los Angeles official on Thursday morning, and the team immediately unveiled a new logo as a result.

The club's official Twitter account was first to post the new artwork, which looks somewhat like a modernized ripoff of the Dodgers 'LA' logo. Not surprisingly, it didn't take long for the internet to rip it to shreds.

Here are some of the best jabs at the unspectacular new emblem.