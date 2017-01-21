NFL betting odds for every possible Super Bowl LI matchup (and who will win)
The NFC and AFC Championships games are this Sunday, which means you're running out of time to place your final bets before we figure out which two teams will clash in Super Bowl LI.
If you've already made your wagers for this weekend, though, you might be looking ahead to Feb. 5 in Houston. In that case, we have you covered.
Here are the odds for every potential Super Bowl LI matchup, followed by all of the potential winners — and which teams they might vanquish. As much fun as prop bets are, there's nothing quite like predicting the Super Bowl weeks before it happens.
(Lines courtesy of Bovada via OddsShark.com.)
PATRIOTS vs. FALCONS: +130 (13/10)
You're basically looking at even money to pick both title game favorites to advance to the Super Bowl. In addition to the short odds, who wants to bet on chalk? If you're putting your money on this one, we can't be friends.- The Boston Globe Boston Globe via Getty Images
PATRIOTS vs. PACKERS: +240 (12/5)
If you believe in a higher football power, you have to imagine that Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are destined to duel 20 years after the Packers and Patriots met in Super Bowl XXXI, right?Brian D. Kersey Getty Images
STEELERS vs. FALCONS: +375 (15/4)
Also know as the matchup that no one outside of Pittsburgh and Atlanta wants.
STEELERS vs. PACKERS: +550 (11/2)
Here's the great thing about the four teams remaining in the playoffs: no matter who wins Sunday, we'll have great quarterbacks squaring off for the championship in Feburary.
Now, onto the lines for who will win — and which team they'll beat.Charles LeClaire Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
PATRIOTS over FALCONS: +260 (13/5)
Enough with the chalk already, please.Getty Images Tom Pennington
FALCONS over PATRIOTS: +450 (9/2)
This would be the ultimate proof that offense wins championships in the NFL.
PATRIOTS over PACKERS: +475 (19/4)
That's a pretty tempting price for what seems like a fairly likely outcome — unless you think Green Bay is doomed against Atlanta.
STEELERS over FALCONS: +650 (13/2)
Not quite rich enough for my blood.Geoff Burke Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
PACKERS over PATRIOTS: +675 (27/4)
If and when this one happens, let the debate about Aaron Rodgers being superior to Tom Brady begin.AP
FALCONS over STEELERS: +750 (15/2)
Julio Jones v. Antonio Brown, just as we all predicted before the season started.
STEELERS over PACKERS: +900 (9/1)
If you cash on this bet, request that your bills come in black and yellow ink rather than the traditional green.Charles LeClaire Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
PACKERS over STEELERS: +900 (9/1)
Not going to happen ... right?