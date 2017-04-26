10 fun facts about potential top 5 NFL Draft pick Solomon Thomas

As a matter of fact, he's so unique -- and the interview with Thomas was so good -- that we decided to share some of his more interesting answers, most of which didn't make Tuesday's piece.
From his unlikely upbringing to his favorite movie and NFL doppleganger, here are 10 fun facts about Stanford's Solomon Thomas:
He grew up in Australia
“We moved there when I was two years old,” Thomas said. “My dad was an International Sales Manager for Proctor & Gamble, the haircut product company.
"It was a great experience. I feel like, everyone there was just happy. I don’t know if that’s because it's always so beautiful. Going to get fish and chips or [hang out with] my swim team, my friends, [we were] always outside doing something. Nobody really stayed inside. There was no reason to. It was a great time.”
Before he was great at football, he was terrible at soccer
“I was [awful],” he said. That was the first team sport I played. … I was a goalie. I wasn’t the best. And my footwork was bad because all I did was swim. I never played another sport before. It took me a while to get it down."
He took an Irish step dance class to help with his footwork
“My mom released that information [in a previous interview],” Thomas said with a laugh. “When I went to school in Connecticut we had electives. And my parents always tried to put me in something that would help me. It was something I didn’t notice [they were doing], but it helped me out. So I took Irish dance, and I loved it. I would Irish dance around the house all the time.
"Honestly it helped me out. My footwork got better. My footwork got better. I would Irish dance all over the soccer field, I became a better goalie and we actually started winning."
He learned about football from the movie ‘Friday Night Lights’
“Before we moved to Texas my parents made us watch ‘Friday Night Lights,” he said. “I was like ‘Oh, this is what football is? It seems like a lot.’ But then I got into it and fell into it.”
He committed to Stanford by pulling out a tree [similar to the mascot] rather than a hat
“I’ve never been big on hats,” he said. “I think my head is too big; I have a weird-shaped head. … So I didn’t have a Stanford hat. And I committed a few days before Signing Day, so I didn’t have to fly one in or anything.
“So I was stressing a little bit, and so me and my mom were thinking, we have this little tree. It’s this little, mini-fern and so she laminated a Stanford sign, and I was like ‘Ok, I’m going to put it on the tree.
"And Stanford had just come out with this huge ‘Nerd Nation’ video with Andrew Luck and one of the star basketball players who is in the WNBA right now [Chiney Ogwumike], and we thought that was perfect. It really worked out, and Stanford loved it, so that’s what matters.”
Even as a football star, he was initially intimidated stepping onto Stanford’s campus
“At first it’s a little intimidating,” he said. “You’re with these extremely smart people, these people who are going to change the world, and I’m kind of like, ‘Why am I here? What am I going to do? What am I am going to benefit these people with?’
"So you get scared at first, then you have to change your mindset and think, ‘Everybody here is feeling the same way. I need to come in here attack, ask questions, be open to adapt and just keep learning from other people and keep pushing to a new level and let these people motivate me to be a better person.”
He predicted Christian McCaffrey’s greatness before anyone else did
“[Our] first practice at Stanford, he’s just schooling the seniors,” he said. “Like a freshman, first day at practice – I don’t even know how he knew the playbook – but he’s just killing these guys. First practice I texted my boy back home and said, ‘This guy is going to win a Heisman one day.’
"... Because I had always texted my boys back home during summer workouts and be like, ‘Hey, this guy is a freak.’ I told them, ‘It’s inevitable. He’s going to win one.’ We all know it should have happened [when McCaffrey finished second behind Derrick Henry in 2015]. But it is what it is.”
He’s had just one real ‘job’ before entering the NFL
“The only real job I had, I was an intern at a commercial real estate company in downtown Palo Alto last summer,” he said. “We only worked with tech companies and start-ups. It was a lot of fun, I learned a lot. That was my first real job, where I had to work 20 to 25 hours a week. During football it seemed like more.
"But the NFL is going to be my first real, full-time job.”
The Seahawks had some fun with him during their meeting
“It was funny, a lot of people think I look like Russell Wilson,” he said. "I don’t know why. But they had me take a picture with a Russell Wilson jersey on and we sent it to Russell.”
His favorite movie might surprise you
“‘The Notebook,’” he said, hesitating. “That’s one of them. I don’t have a favorite, it’s one of my favorites.
"I just thought it was a well-done movie. Great acting by the two main actors. It’s a good love story. Every guy needs a good love story in his life. I’m around my mom and my sister all the time, so I have to watch the same movies as them and I end up loving them. I can’t hide it.”