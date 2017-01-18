Shannon Sharpe explains why he’s disappointed with Antonio Brown’s apology

Antonio Brown was sternly reprimanded by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin Tuesday after the star wide receiver broadcasted Tomlin's private speech to his team on Facebook Live following a win over the Chiefs. Tomlin called Brown's actions selfish, and said that he would be punished internally.

On Tuesday night, Brown responded by posting an apology on Twitter.

Shannon Sharpe said on Wendesday's episode of Undisputed that he's not buying Brown's apology, and that he proved that he hasn't learned from the situation by posting it on Twitter in the first place.