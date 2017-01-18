Shannon Sharpe explains why he’s disappointed with Antonio Brown’s apology
Antonio Brown was sternly reprimanded by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin Tuesday after the star wide receiver broadcasted Tomlin's private speech to his team on Facebook Live following a win over the Chiefs. Tomlin called Brown's actions selfish, and said that he would be punished internally.
On Tuesday night, Brown responded by posting an apology on Twitter.
Shannon Sharpe said on Wendesday's episode of Undisputed that he's not buying Brown's apology, and that he proved that he hasn't learned from the situation by posting it on Twitter in the first place.
Antonio Brown: "I wanted to share that moment with the fans."
“I’d like to take this opportunity to say that I’m sorry for my actions and behavior after Sunday’s game.
I let my emotions and genuine excitement get the best of me, and I wanted to share that moment with the fans.
It was wrong of me to do, against team an NFL policy, and I have apologized to Coach Tomlin and my teammates for my actions. I’m sorry to them for letting it become a distraction."Jeff Curry Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Shannon Sharpe: Antonio Brown made the Steelers' win about him
"I’m so disappointed in Antonio Brown for this very reason: I thought he was more like AJ Green and Julio Jones than Odell Beckham Jr. and Dez Bryant.
Come to find out, he’s more like them than we previously thought, the latter two. He just hid it better. He took a great team win and turned it into a selfish individual act. This was not about his emotions. This was about him getting Facebook likes, follows and mentions and retweets. That was more important to him than hearing what Mike Tomlin had to say about the great victory that they had, and what they needed to do in preparing to beat the New England Patriots."Geoff Burke Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Shannon: Brown revealed his true character
"The thing is, he knew the thing he was doing was wrong, because he hid behind the corner out of coach Tomlin’s sight. Because if he thought it was OK, this would have been a great time to get him and coach Tomlin together, talking like this.
And I’ve said this before. I believe this with all my soul and all my being: social media has allowed us to get a glimpse at someone’s life from thousands and thousands of miles away… and it allows you to see who they actually are.
You’re most comfortable in your own setting or environment. Football players are very comfortable in the locker room. They let their guards down. You mean to tell me, [Antonio Brown], you’ve never been excited… you’ve caught game-winning touchdowns, but this excitement."Mark Konezny Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Shannon: Brown mishandled his apology
"We should have saw this [coming], because here’s a guy that received three excessive celebration penalties although he knew the defense was struggling. And it was more important to him to showcase his dancing ability… that was more important to him than saying ‘you know what, my defense is struggling. Why would I give their offense 15 fewer yards to go to score?’ It’s been about him… and this gave us an opportunity to see [Brown] for who he is.
But here’s the point, he still doesn’t get [that] what he did was wrong, because he posted, on social media, an apology. He apologized to the very people he was trying to please. If you apologize to your teammates, if you apologize to coach Tomlin, and to the Steelers - you went upstairs to the Rooneys - that should be done. You didn’t have to post that you apologized, because that’s what got you in trouble to begin with."Geoff Burke Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Shannon: Antonio Brown is great, but he should not feel untouchable
"Mike Tomlin said ‘it’s a global thing in regards to professional sports, and I think often why you see great players move around from team to team. I definitely don’t want that to be his story.’
Shots fired, Antonio Brown. There’s only really one position that’s untouchable in Pittsburgh history, and that’s been the quarterback position. We saw them trade Santonio Holmes after he won Super Bowl MVP. We’ve seen a lot of great players leave that organization. Rod Woodson, Hall of Fame. Kevin Greene, Hall of Fame. Yancey Thigpen was a great receiver for them. A lot of guys leave, so Antonio Brown, let this be a lesson learned to you."Tommy Gilligan Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports