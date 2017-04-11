Shannon Sharpe’s passionate response to Dez Bryant’s posts about racism in America

“Do you understand what has transpired? And people thought because we had a two-term black president, President Obama, that 400 years of racism would be eradicated in eight years. Think about how long it took us to get to this point.

"And then he mentions some iconic figures. Dr. King. Rosa Parks. Malcolm X.

"Do you actually think they did what they did for themselves? Is that what you think? You think Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat because of her? She knew the ramifications.

"You think Dr. King lost his life just for himself? Malcolm X lost his life only for himself?

"Dez … there’s an incident that happened in 2011. He was issued a citation. He was at a mall with some of his friends. The police intervened and asked him to pull his pants up. So think about this, Dez. How long has that been in effect, where the police tell you to pull your pants up? They’re profiling you because they think ‘you, that’s the kind of criminal behavior …’

"They didn’t look at you as a Dallas Cowboy. They looked at you as any other young black man in America. That’s what you don’t get, Dez. So when you say ‘personal accountability,’ all you do is that you feed a certain segment of the population that says, ‘See, I told you. Dez Bryant said it. Charles Barkley said it.’

"Dez, you’re not even the 2 percent. You’re the .01 percent of black Americans that makes millions, but there’s so many that don’t. Dez, do you realize that you’re still black, [that] they still view you as black even though you catch touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys? Do you realize that? You think they view you differently?

"They applaud what you do, Dez. They don’t applaud who you are. I commend you for changing, coming from where you came from. I commend him, but he is so wrong. He is so absolutely and horrifically wrong in this situation.”