5 reasons the Raiders shouldn’t lure Marshawn Lynch out of retirement

When Lynch was in Seattle, and in Buffalo for that matter, those teams' offenses were schemed to fit his running style. The quarterback was often under center, allowing Lynch to get a full head of steam coming out of the backfield. In his career, Lynch has only 435 carries out of the shotgun compared to 1,704 from under center. Yes, he averaged 4.9 yards per carry out of the shotgun, but that was on a much smaller sample size.

The Raiders love to use shotgun formations with Derek Carr in the gun last season for 455 of his 560 pass attempts. Part of that was due to his thumb injury, but the discrepancy was even larger in 2015.

It’s not that Lynch can’t have success out of the shotgun, but he’s more comfortable when the quarterback takes two steps and hands him the ball from under center. Not to mention, the Raiders are a pass-first team right now, and Lynch's power running style is most effective with repeated use.

There’s a reason Oakland went 12-4 last season and had the sixth-best offense in the league.